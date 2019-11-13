The standards are rising in Major League Soccer, and the leaders of Austin FC are determined to meet them.

On Wednesday, ownership group Two Oak Ventures unveiled a major building block in that mission, with details and renderings for a $45 million training facility, called the St. David’s Performance Center, that will sit on 23 acres in Northeast Austin.

The center, home to Austin FC and its academy teams, will encompass four full-size soccer fields along with 30,000 square feet where players, coaches and other soccer operations staff will work, train, eat, watch film, recover and receive medical care. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the team’s first regular-season MLS match in the spring of 2021.

"As an ownership group, we really wanted to make a statement that we’re going to build a world-class facility that’s going to represent what type of club we’re going to be," Anthony Precourt, majority owner and CEO of Two Oak Ventures and Austin FC, told the American-Statesman. "It’s a recruiting tool for players and coaches. We’re going to have the best infrastructure we can and be in a position to set everybody up for success. With a $45 million budget, I think we’re going to be able to achieve that."

St. David’s HealthCare purchased naming rights to the facility in addition to becoming the team’s first founding partner, an agreement that was announced in May. The Austin-based medical care provider will contribute technology and personnel to serve its role as official health care provider on site.

"If we’re going to be involved in something like this, we would prefer to be able to contribute what we do and our strengths beyond just funding a sponsorship. This gives us the opportunity to do that in the St. David’s Performance Center," said David Huffstuter, president and CEO of St. David’s.

The center, which will be part of the future Parmer Pond development, will be privately funded by Two Oak Ventures, with the $45 million price tag for land and infrastructure in a partnership with Karlin Real Estate. Karlin’s Parmer Pond will be a mixed-use development within a 300-acre campus that has Fortune 500 tenants such as 3M, General Motors and Home Depot.

The training facility will be on the east side of the development, bordered by Harris Ridge Boulevard in between Parmer Lane and Howard Lane, and one mile east of Interstate 35. It’s only five miles from where the Austin FC stadium is being constructed near the Domain.

"The first premise was how to create an ecosystem where our players’ and coaches’ lives are as simple and efficient as possible, where there’s limited distractions," Precourt said. "Having the performance center so close to our stadium at McKalla Place, it’s just minutes away, is significant."

While much of the front office staff will be located in offices at the stadium, soccer operations will be at the St. David’s Performance Center. There will be close to 100 academy players in addition to about 30 first-team players, along with coaches, trainers and other personnel. Head coach Josh Wolff and academy general manager Tyson Wahl, both former MLS players, had input in the center’s development.

"It says a lot about ownership with Anthony and the support of the local owners as well," Wolff said. "St. David’s HealthCare is going to play a key role with providing equipment and being more forward thinking with the way the game is moving and the way we treat players from a recovery and rehabilitation standpoint."

There will be four full-size fields, three with natural grass. The fourth will have an artificial turf surface with stands currently designed to fit approximately 1,000 spectators for academy matches. Precourt said there is the capability to use an air-conditioned bubble, similar to the one used by the University of Texas, for portions of the year.

The center will include a kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for players, and St. David’s will implement technologies including but not limited to cardio and physio equipment, recovery rooms, water therapy and cryogenics.

The main building will be split in two, with one side dedicated to the first team and the other for the academy, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for the young players to see and interact with the professionals who may one day be their teammates.

"It’ll be close enough to the first team but still removed," Wahl said. "We hope that it’s motivation for them."

As for the location, Karlin is betting on the training center adding vibrancy to the business park, making use of an area of town that often sees little action on nights and weekends. Tenants of Parmer Pond will get some access to the facility, but not on the main natural grass fields.

"You now have a large land user and multiple soccer pitches, and that becomes used with the academy on the weekends," said Jeff Ervin, associate principal and project lead for STG Design, the firm that is designing the Parmer Pond development.

"Now you have something that is dynamic, not 24/7 but certainly during a larger set of business hours. You introduce food and beverage for all the people that will be visiting both for the games as well as the academy parents. That becomes a much more dynamic atmosphere."