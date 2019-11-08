Texas Tech volleyball coach Tony Graystone knows his squad has gone through the Big 12 Conference gauntlet.

And the Red Raiders recent four-match losing skid — which included dropping decisions on the road to No. 1 Baylor and Kansas and at home to Oklahoma and No. 1 Texas — is proof.

Texas Tech will look to turn things around when it hosts the current No. 3-ranked Lady Bears in a 1 p.m. Saturday contest at United Supermarkets Arena.

“It’s a pretty brutal stretch right now, when you see how the conference is shaped out,” said Graystone whose Red Raider bunch has won only one set in the last four matches and is in fifth place in the conference standings. “There’s no relief in sight.

“But Baylor is what they are. And we’ve got some good things to build off from the first time we played them. The big thing for us right now is to just stay connected, keep applying the gameplan and feel like we’re getting better. Take advantage of being at home.”

Despite the four-game losing streak, the Red Raiders (14-10, 4-6) have played well when taking on opponents at home — with a caveat.

Texas Tech owns a 6-3 mark inside United Supermarkets Arena, but those three defeats have come during conference play against TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor on the first go-around.

Brooke Kanas, who has recorded 193 kills this season, is hoping to change the trend Saturday. The sophomore outside hitter feels like the Red Raiders learned the pitfalls of not coming out with the correct energy in a three-set loss to Kansas last week.

“We’re definitely going to use it to motivate us,” Kanas said of the loss to the Jayhawks, “because we know we can be so much better and cleaner. And more competitive. So, I think that’s going to help push us in practice to better each other as teammates and better ourselves.”

The Lady Bears (19-1, 9-1), who are coming off a mid-week bye and in second place in the conference, are attempting to reach the 20-win mark for the first time in program history and secure double-digit wins in league play for the third consecutive season.

Yossiana Pressley (356 kills), Shelly Stafford (176 kills) and Gia Milana (145 kills) have been the leads on the attack for Baylor, which is looking for its eighth straight win over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

On defense, Kara McGhee has led the way with 84 total blocks, followed by Stafford (66) and Marieke Van der Mark (54) and Hannah Lockin (52).

“I love the opportunity to play schools that are ranked high,” Kanas said. “I think it’s going to push us and show us how well we can do.”