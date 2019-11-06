PFLUGERVILLE — The playoffs may bring a razor-thing margin of error and added pressure, but East View opposite hitter Portia Leathers knows that there is just something special about the postseason.

"Since I’m a senior, it could either be my last game or not," Leathers said. "You can either go farther in or end the season there."

Thanks in part to 10 kills and three blocks from Leathers, the Patriots are going farther after sweeping Pflugerville 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 in a Class 5A Region III bi-district playoff game Nov. 5 at Weiss High School.

East View (27-18) advances to play College Station in the area round on in a match that Patriots coach Kara Del Bosque said is tentatively scheduled for Friday at Cameron Yoe High School. East View was swept by College Station 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 on Aug. 27.

Patriots junior setter Mary Brown had a strong game with 32 assists and 10 digs while junior middle blocker Makenna Baylor had a team-best 12 kills against Pflugerville (26-20).

East View and Pflugerville met on Sept. 3, match that the Patriots won 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23), and Del Bosque said that the Patriots were able to get into more of a groove offensively in this matchup.

"We saw what we had available offensively," Del Bosque said. "We’ve come a long way as far as running a faster offense and taking care of the ball. We didn’t take care of the ball the first time we played them."

That faster offense helped East View distance itself from Pflugerville in Game 2 as Leathers had consecutive spikes from the left side of the net to spark an 8-2 run that extended East View’s lead to 23-13. While the Panthers did manage to cut the lead in half, a kill by East View middle blocker MKenzee Nkansah forced game point, and an ace from junior defensive specialist Kristin Maldonado gave the Patriots the Game 2 win.

A big Patriot runs helped East View take control of the match in the third game as Nkansah and junior setter Mary Brown combined for a block that helped spark a East View run that turned a 7-7 into an 18-11 advantage.

"I think they did a great job scheming for us," Pflugerville coach Jayson Langman said. "Keeping us off balance and controlling the tempo of the match. That forced us off our own rhythm."

Leathers credits the win to the way the team trained for the opening round of the postseason and studied film from East View’s first match against Pflugerville.

"We had a whole team switch up," Leathers said. "We had different positions, different plays, different rotations in general. We trained for hours and hours each day."

Patriots middle blocker Alauna Ortega finished with three aces, Nkansah had six blocks and Maldonado and fellow junior Kayla White combined for 23 digs.

The contest marked the final match for Pflugerville seniors Kayla Castilleja, Alexis Hall, Trinity Davis, Isabel Gallegos, Karli Gilbert, Kiahna Facundo and Avanii Allen. Langman, who finished his first season as the Panthers’ head coach, gave credit to the senior class for helping make the transition a success and hopes that the returners carry the lessons learned and the momentum from a second consecutive playoff appearance into 2020.

"I think this is a good example for our kids," Langman said. "See this, be a part of it and it gives them a good idea of the expectations."