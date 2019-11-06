Kayla Brannon was named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week for the second time this season after the Texans went 2-0 on the road last weekend.

Brannon led Tarleton to a pair of road wins over UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico with 86 assists in seven sets for an average of 12.2 assists per set. The Texans hit .278 for the week as she recorded 43 assists in each match.

Brannon also won the LSC weekly award back on Sept. 10. It's the seventh time a Texan Volleyball player has won the award this season.