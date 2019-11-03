The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams both ended the first weekend of their respective seasons with victories at tournaments on the road

The No. 12 Lady Buffs picked up their first victory of the season by rallying from a 14-point deficit with a big fourth quarter for a 58-57 comeback victory over the University of Mary Marauders on Sunday to close out the D2CCA Tipoff Classic at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, Calif.

WT (1-2) was led offensively by Abby Spurgin, who went 7-of-11 from the floor including 3-of-6 from the charity stripe to finish the afternoon with 17 points to go along with five rebounds, one assists and four blocks. Daria Cosgrove and Braylyn Dollar each scored nine points for the Lady Buffs while Cosgrove led the way on the defensive end with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Marauders (1-2) were led offensively by Cassie Askvig, who went 8-of-21 from the floor including 4-of-8 from behind the arc for a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Macy Williams chipped in 14 points while dishing out four assists for UMary.

WT’s men, meanwhile, opened the season 2-0 for the fourth consecutive season, defeating USC Aiken 91-80 on the second day of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in St. Joseph, Mo. on Saturday. Sophomore Joel Murray tied his career high in scoring with 27 points for the second straight day as No. 7 WT won its second game in as many days.

It was a back-and-forth battle from the opening whistle with neither team leading by more than five points until the Pacers went up 15-10 at 14:01 on a 3-pointer from Fasion Brock. Jon’il Fugett kept the Buffs within striking distance with an old-fashioned 3-point play at 9:27 to cut the deficit to three, 22-19.

Two free throws from John Brown combined with a 3-pointer from Murray cut the deficit to one, 24-23, at the 8:09 mark. WT kept it close until Murray took over the scoring duties in the final three minutes of the half with nine points to give the Buffs a 38-35 lead at half.

The Buffs opened the second half with four straight points to make it 42-35 on a pair of Murray free throws. Qua Grant’s 3-pointer at 17:06 would spark an 11-0 run for the Buffs highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Zach Toussaint to make it 55-39.

WT's lead got cut to single digits with under eight minutes to play in regulation before Murray and Eric Mosley scored eight straight points for the Buffs to make it 75-61. Mosley would continue to punish the Pacers as he scored five of his nine points in the final four minutes to lead to Buffs to a 91-80 victory.

Grant, Fugett and Toussaint also reached double figures Toussaint making a team-high three 3-pointers.

The Buffs host Adams State in the home opener Friday at 4 p.m. in the First United Bank Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.