BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham-Southern earned its fourth straight victory with a 52-42 victory over Austin College in Southern Athletic Association action at Krulak Stadium.

BSC (6-2, 5-1) is now tied for first place in the conference with Berry College and Trinity University. The Panthers seven touchdowns were the second-most in program history.

Colt Collins completed 17-of-35 passes for 349 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and also ran 16 times for 62 yards and two scores for Austin College (4-4, 3-3).

Collins set the Austin College record for most career passing yards, breaking the old mark of 5,992. He has 6,113 yards and counting in his career.

His second rushing TD with 3:08 remaining tied the game at 42. But Birmingham-Southern got a 43-yard TD run by Robert Shufford just 18 seconds later to reclaim the lead and a field goal with under a minute remaining closed out the scoring.

Maika Brinkerhoff had six catches for 138 yards, Aaron Rideaux added three catches for 115 yards and a TD, Hagan Vrzael chipped in three receptions for 38 yards and Tim Crossley and Trey Carr each had rushing touchdowns for the ‘Roos.

For the third consecutive game, Shufford ran for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns en route to 250 yards for Birmingham-Southern. Justin Robertson added three touchdowns on the ground. Cole Marell finished with 158 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The game was tied at 28 at half-time after the ‘Roos had taken their only lead of the game, 28-21, on Carr’s nine-yard run with 4:03 left in the second quarter.

Shufford scored from a yard out with 49 seconds remaining in the half to pull Birmingham-Southern even and a touchdown early in the third gave them the lead.