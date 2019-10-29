Connally dug deep - and dug plenty of shots - to capture at least a tie for third place in District 17-5A in a four-game win over upset-minded Weiss Friday.

Standout attacker Michera Moffett slammed 25 kills with two service aces and Helen Barnwell notched 43 assists in Connally’s 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 win. The Cougars (25-17 overall), who clinched a playoff spot with the win, are now 6-5 in district while Pflugerville is 5-6 and Glenn is 4-7. The three teams have all split matches with each other.

“I’ve never been prouder of a team than this year,” said Connally head coach Meghan Nichols. “These girls have been dealt some tough obstacles throughout this district season but have been able to rise above and faces those challenges head on.”

Rouse, ranked No. 2 in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, has clinched the district title entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale. Cedar Park has secured second place.

While Connally is in playoffs, Pflugerville needs to beat last-place Marble Falls at home Tuesday to secure a playoff spot. If Pflugerville loses and Glenn beats Weiss, then Glenn and Pflugerville will tie for fourth place and play each other for a postseason berth.

Libero Jennifer Nguyen-Luu led the Connally defense with 23 digs while Alyssa McClure had a pair of blocks in the win over Weiss.

“This team has learned to play with and for each other, and this is huge,” Nichols said.

Weiss gave Connally all the Cougars could handle as Chloe Moore slammed 18 kills and Aden Britt doled out 38 assists. Sophomore libero Jazmina Mason led the Wolves with 25 digs.

Rouse beat scrappy Pflugerville in four sets Friday. The Panthers came out serving tough and swinging aggressively, winning the first set 25-18 before the veteran Raiders won the next three sets 25-20, 25-13, 25-18. Grayson Schirpik slammed 15 kills and Emery Reid added 10 kills for Rouse.

In other Pflugerville action, Hendrickson fell to Vista Ridge 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 despite eight kills by McKenya Sorrells and 16 assists by Karys Dove. Dove has 848 assists on the season.