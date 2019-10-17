Three senior linebackers who were in the middle of the swarming defensive action during the Stephenville Yellow Jackets’ 21-0 football victory Friday night at China Spring are this week’s Featured Players of the Week.

Quentin Walker, a 6-0, 190-pounder in his third season as a varsity letterman, along with first-year varsity football performers Asher Dittfurth (5-11, 190) and Dillon Schumann (5-9, 170), are in this week’s spotlight.

Head coach Sterling Doty said the team turned in a “phenomenal” performance overall in posting its second shutout of the season.

With four quarterback sacks on the night, Stephenville held China Spring to just 18 net yards rushing on the night. Teammate Austin Stidham recorded two of the sacks, while teammates Colton Accomazzo and Walker had one each.

Walker led the Jackets Friday with 10 tackles, including five solo stops. Two of them were behind the line of scrimmage. On offense, Walker also caught one pass for 16 yards from the tight end position.

Dittfurth also plays a dual role as a part-time tight end, and caught three passes for 83 yards against China Spring.

Walker’s older brother, Zane, graduated from SHS last May and is now working. Zane was a tight end for the Jackets. Quentin has a twin sister, Amber, who is also in school of course, and their older sister, Megan, is a Tarleton State University graduate.

Walker, who was on the varsity track team last year as a discus thrower, plans on going to TSTC in Waco after graduating from SHS. He wants to study to be a diesel mechanic, then possibly attend TSU to earn an engineering degree. His parents moved the family to Erath County from Canada when Quentin was 4 years old.

Dittfurth is a member of the National Honor Society, currently ranked 23rd in the senior class. He has a brother, Rett, who is a junior at Hardin-Simmons University, and a sister, Ciara, who is enrolled in respiratory therapy school at Weatherford College. His parents are Cristi, along with Ed Dittfurth, who is a member of the SISD School Board. Asher wants to enroll in medical school after graduating from SHS.

Schumann, who used to participate in powerlifting at SHS, moved to Stephenville from Hamilton when he was a fourth-grader. His goal after high school is to attend college and become a nurse practitioner.

Here are some questions and answers to get to know Walker, Dittfurth and Schumann better:

Q: How exciting is this to see that everything is starting to come into place (for the football team) as you get into district now?

Dittfurth; It’s very exciting. I think we’ve been progressing each week. We started out kind of slow with Argyle but each week we’ve gotten a lot better. I feel like we’re finally getting things rolling.

Schumann: It’s pretty exciting, especially being the team that everybody would say that wasn’t going to win more than two games. At first we just had like a bunch of guys playing football, and we’ve really turned into more like a brotherhood than anything.

Walker: It’s just all fun out there, being with your brothers and playing the sport you love. It’s a blast. We’re progressing each week and getting better and better.

Q: What has been the most surprising thing about this football season for you?

Dittfurth: It’s a lot different from JV, going to varsity. It’s just a totally different atmosphere, and everything is a lot faster. It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more physical of a game, too.

Schumann: Me and Asher played football together every year since 7th grade, so a lot of our experiences are the same. Going from guys on JV that you could tackle pretty easily, to some thick running backs that will run right through you if you don’t have the right form.

Walker: I figured that it (learning a new system with the coaching changes) was going to be a lot more slow-paced, because of the all new system coming in with change and all that. But it was really just all tempo and it all just happened real fast.

Q: Do you have a hobby that has nothing to do with school, nothing to do with football?

Dittfurth: I love ping-pong. We have a ping-pong table in the locker room, too, so we play a lot. (I’ve played) since probably first grade, and played at the church and different things.

Schumann: When I get the chance, me and my dad go hunting a lot, whether it’s pigs, deer, it just depends on the season. Since I was little … ever since I could hold a gun.

Walker: I like to work with tools, just fixing stuff and making stuff. I like to tinker. I like the whole mechanics type stuff.

Q: What are you working on, individually, to get better as a football player?

Dittfurth: For me, individually, I’d like to get a lot better in my blocking, latching on and driving people more.

Schumann: I think I’d want to get my reads quicker … be able to understand my keys more and just read them faster.W alker: My stamina, for playing both ways. Just being able to be ready whenever I’m needed and not having to take a break.