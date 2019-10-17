The Austin Bold is headed to the playoffs in its first season.

The squad secured a spot in the USL Championship postseason Wednesday night, coming back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Real Monarchs SLC at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

“It feels amazing,” Austin coach Marcelo Serrano said. “Congratulations to the ownership, the front office, the players, the coaching staff. That was our objective this year, to come and go to the playoffs. We did it one round before the end of the season.”

Ema Twumasi and André Lima scored the goals for the Bold, who trailed early in both halves against the reserve squad for MLS franchise Real Salt Lake.

Julián Vázquez struck in the fifth minute for the Monarchs. Twumasi answered in the 18th, slicing through three defenders after receiving a pass from Lima near midfield.

Lima’s goal came on a header in the 57th minute, less than two minutes after Kyle Coffee had put the hosts back in front. Austin right back Sean McFarlane sent in the cross for Lima’s team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Austin goalkeeper Diego Restrepo saved a Jack Blake penalty kick in the 25th, one of his four saves in the match.

The draw ended a three-match winning streak for the Monarchs, who maintained fourth place in the Western Conference. The Bold, eighth in the West, improved to 3-7-6 away from home and has now come away with points from each of its past four road games.

“I’m happy that we found a way to play away in the end,” Serrano said. “We’ve been competitive. We still have one more game. It’s like a final for us to go and try to get the best spot in the playoffs. Today is a day to celebrate what we have done.”

Austin has one regular-season match left, 9 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma who sit 17th in the 18-team conference. The team might have to play without captain Kléber, after the Brazilian striker received a red card in the 86th minute on Wednesday. Bold general manager Roberto Silva said the team would appeal the decision.

The Bold can climb as high as sixth with a win depending on other results, and can fall no lower than eighth. Austin would host a play-in game next Wednesday at Circuit of the Americas if it finishes either seventh or eighth, or could travel for a conference quarterfinal match next weekend should it grab the No. 6 seed.