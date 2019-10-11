Jalen Brown admitted he had no idea how perfect he was in the second half Thursday at The Pfield.

But the Cedar Ridge postseason hopes probably thought he was flawless.

The senior quarterback was 5-for-5 with 86 yards passing in the final two quarters as the Raiders defeated Hendrickson 31-21.

It was Brown’s final 45 yards passing that might have made the biggest difference.

After Cedar Ridge (3-3, 2-2 District 13-6A) led 14-0 at halftime, Hendrickson scored on three straight possessions, including a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining that made the score 24-21.

The Hendrickson defense had Cedar Ridge pinned back deep in its own territory and facing a 3rd-and-9, ready to give the offense the ball with enough time to win.

But Brown found junior receiver Devon Turner for a 45-yard pass that flipped the field.

“I knew my (offensive line) would give me great protection (and) I gave a good ball to Devon,” said Brown, who finished 11-for-14 with 151 yards with one interception. “I knew he was going to make a play and go get it. He’s been doing it all year.”

Now on the 29-yard line, Cedar Ridge moved the ball five yards but stalled and faced a 4th-and-5. Instead of trying a long field goal, senior running back Deuce Vaughn converted with a 17-yard run and Brown eventually sealed the game with a 3-yard touchdown run.

“Our offense really stepped it up,” Cedar Ridge coach Sam Robinson said. “Kind of a whole tale of two halves.”

Defensively, Cedar Ridge kept Hendrickson (2-5, 1-4) from scoring in the first two quarters and limited the Hawks on the ground-- 65 yards on 15 carries--and kept them out of the endzone.

The second half was a different story.

Hendrickson scored on every possession — three touchdowns — and kept Cedar Ridge from extending its lead.

The problem is the Hendrickson defense couldn’t slow down the Raiders, and especially Vaughn who rushed who rushed 17 times for 100 yards in the second half alone and finished with 165 yards on 32 carries.

In the early in the fourth quarter Hendrickson finally got its stop when Cedar Ridge settled for a field goal and gave Hendrickson the ball back. The Hawks eventually scored from the 3-yard line when Jasiya Demps ran up the middle to cut the lead to 24-21.

“We never really got a stop in the second half, and our offense answered every time,” Robinson said.

Following the Cedar Ridge touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, Hendrickson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, clinching the game for Cedar Ridge.

District 13-6A quickly emerged as one of the most competitive districts in the Austin area after realignment in 2018. While Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge went a combined 15-1 last season in the nine-team district, the last two spots was a heated race that included five teams.

This season looks similar, with Cedar Ridge and Hendrickson trying to keep long playoff appearance streaks alive. Cedar Ridge has reached the playoffs every season since its second year as a varsity program in 2013.

Hendrickson, meanwhile, has yet to miss the playoffs since arriving in the state’s highest classification in 2012 and coach Chip Killian has never missed the postseason since becoming the head coach in 2008 — a year after Hendrickson last missed the postseason.

“This is a big time game for us,” Brown said. “(Hendrickson) is not a bad team at all — athletes everywhere and they’re like that every year. Next week we have a tough opponent against Round Rock. We have to prepare for them and we’ve got win these next four games.”

Nothing gets much easier for both teams. Hendrickson finishes the season with Vista Ridge and Round Rock before wrapping the year with McNeil. Vista Ridge and Round Rock are both ahead of Hendrickson in the standings. Cedar Ridge ends the season with Vista Ridge, Round Rock, McNeil and Westwood. The Warriors entered the week a game ahead of Cedar Ridge in the standings.

“We felt like we had to win this one to control our own destiny,” Robinson said. “Now our destiny is in our hands. We still have to beat two or three good teams to try and get in, but at least it’s in our own hands if we can take care of our business.”