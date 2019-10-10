Why has Westwood had so much success in volleyball this season?

One reason is our coach (Tara Grant). Every practice is focused on our next opponent, which helps us prepare and get an idea of what to expect at our next game. I think another reason for our success this season is because we all have the same end goal in mind: Be district champs and make the playoffs.

How has Westwood prepared you for the next chapter of your life?

Westwood is very academically driven and grades are very important there. This has made me focus on my school work, especially during the season to maintain good grades while still performing well on the court.

Has volleyball taught you any lessons that you will use after you graduate?

Being a captain has taught me how to be an effective leader. I’ve always had leadership qualities, but this year has taught me how to productively demonstrate these qualities.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

(YouTube personality) David Dobrik, Ellen DeGeneres, Betty White and The Rock

Why The Rock?

I chose The Rock because I think he’s just so awesome. I’ve loved him ever since he was in “The Game Plan” when I was like 7 and thought he would be the coolest dad ever. I follow him on Instagram and he has the cutest family ever and seems like such a genuinely kind person that I would just like to be around.

Do you have plans after high school?

I’d love to go to either UT or A&M, but if those don’t work out, I’ll probably end up at Texas Tech and study communications, or RTF (radio, television, film).

Is your personality off the court the same as it is on the court

I’d say my personality is pretty much the same on the court. I try to stay calm during the game to help everyone else stay calm too. Like when someone, or myself makes a mistake I always come into the huddle after that point saying something along the lines of, “we’re good, let’s just get it back.”

What has been your favorite volleyball memory in high school?

In my junior year we went to the Fraulein Fest tournament in New Braunfels. Our dinner was at BJ’s, and the movie we were seeing was “Mamma Mia.” I just remember me and another one of my teammates at the time (Macy Prenger) stuffed ourselves with so much food that it was so difficult for us to walk to the movie theatre, which was literally in the same parking lot as BJ’s.

What do you figure to be doing in 10 years?

I hope to have a job with something that has to do with production or behind the scenes. I’d really like to like help on the Ellen Show as an assistant or help produce it. Or be the next Ellen.

Rick Cantu