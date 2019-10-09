HAYS COUNTY - There was no comeback this time.

Barely a month after dropping a match to Hays in which it won the first two sets, then lost the last three, Lake Travis had no intention of letting that scenario happen again Oct. 8 at Hays High School.

The Cavs played some of their best volleyball of the season as they trailed only one point the entire match during a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Rebels.

“I thought our chemistry on the court was really great, and we spread our offense around tonight,” Lake Travis coach Brandace Boren said. “I was really proud of our defense as well. Arden Besecker led us in digs, and Ginger Baldwin was great in the libero jersey.”

The Cavs (31-12, 11-1 District 25-6A) avenged their only district loss in style, jumping out ahead early in every game to the point where they held 10-point leads during every frame.

“Everything was going perfect,” said junior outside hitter Jamison Wheeler, who put down a dominating 17 kills. “Our passing was good, our setting was on, and the blocking was really good. … I’m really glad we closed it out in three sets. After the last meeting, our mindset for the last set was to finish. ”

Lake Travis led 7-0 in the first set, 12-4 in the second and never trailed in the third. Its only deficit came at 2-1 early in the second.

“We just came together well and knew what we needed to do to win,” said junior middle Campbell Cook, who had four of the team’s eight blocks and added five kills. “I think our blocking was really on. We did really well with that and (Jamison Wheeler) did well hitting zones and tipping where she needed to.”

Wheeler, an SMU pledge, was nearly unstoppable, with the Rebels failing to get a touch on many of her powerful shots.

“It felt good out there,” Wheeler said. “I struggled a bit in the first game with the big block, but after I realized I could tip and swing deep, that helped a lot. The coaches and my teammates told me where to hit and swing away from their block.”

Besecker had seven kills in addition to her 17 digs, while Brooke Jeffery added six shots and two blocks for the Cavs.

Reagan Casey, Sydney Collins and Joselyn Roberson combined for 13 kills to lead Hays (23-9, 9-3).

With the win, Lake Travis stays in control of its own destiny regarding a district title. The Cavs are still tied in the loss column with Westlake, and they defeated the Chaps in their first district meeting. Lake Travis will go for the district sweep Friday at home.

“I’m very excited for Friday,” Boren said. “We didn’t want to overlook Hays and start talking about the Westlake game, but now that this match is over, we’re excited to play our rival at home.”