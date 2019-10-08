Tarleton remains ranked the No. 4 team in the nation by the American Football Coaches Association but continues to gain ground in the voting process with three more votes than last week.

The Texans received 708 votes and one vote for first place - up from the 705 votes last week. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 797 votes and 30 first place nods. Ferris State (2) is at 761 votes and a first, while Minnesota State is third with 733 votes.

The Texans, who improved to 5-0 on the year, have been ranked 15 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 12 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and six straight in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of two Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 20 with a 3-1 record. Angelo State, who the Texans defeated 30-13 last Saturday when they were ranked No. 23, dropped out of the poll but are receiving the most votes on a non-ranked team at 44. West Texas A&M also received eight votes.

Last Saturday's victory over Angelo State marked the 15th straight regular season win for the Texans and 11th consecutive home win, the longest streak in the nation for NCAA Division II. The Texans have also won 11 straight conference games.