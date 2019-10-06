The Canyon volleyball team enjoyed some Wheaties prior to Sunday afternoon’s District 3-4A match against Levelland at home.

The entire front row of the Lady Eagles (22-14, 3-0 3-4A) ate plenty, as the back row helped put the ball in the right place for their setters, and they ended up with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-9, 25-17) to remain undefeated in District 3-4A.

Emma Crenshaw led Canyon with 11 kills, followed by Raylee Bain with eight. Bryli Contreras dished out 25 assists, followed by Mckenna Coppock with seven. Lauren Bell and Keelie Mitchell proved to be a fearsome twosome at setter, as Bell registered 14 assists to Mitchell’s 13.

Zoey Sparks and Bain had two blocks apiece, and Crenshaw added five service aces, followed by three from Carlee Henderson. The Lady Eagles were able to put the Loboettes in bad spots throughout the contest at the service line, and Bell was a big part of that.

“My intent is to watch the opposing team’s middles and see where they’re going,” Bell said. “I can go the opposite way and make them tired, and just make them work harder. That gives our hitters a better opportunity of hitting the ball.”

Bell credited the back row for the ability of the setters to put the front-row hitters in good position for Canyon.

“The passes (from the back row), it just makes it easy to decide who I’m going to set at the net,” Bell said. “We can move it faster, or just trick the blockers. It makes it easier when you can set the hitters up for just one block.”

A major part of that back row for the Lady Eagles is libero Contreras.

“I think we all shined in that aspect,” Contreras said. “I’m really proud of our defense, because I think we all had each other’s backs. You tend to work on bailing your teammate out when we’re not in the right spot, and I think we did a great job of that today.”

Canyon head coach Sara Morath credited her team for aggressiveness in serving.

“We work on that aggressiveness in practice,” Morath said. “One of the things we want is to defend free balls when they’re sending them back, so it’s really important for us to have aggressive serves.”

Regarding Bell, Morath has had long talks with the junior setter.

“She and I have been talking a long time about the choices she makes and where to set the ball,” Morath said. “But she is definitely making good decisions and setting us up for success. She’s doing a really good job of running our offense, right now, and she’s making a lot of good choices.”

The league-leading Lady Eagles will travel to Hereford to face the Lady Whitefaces at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

District 3-5A

Amarillo High sweeps Coronado: Amarillo High kept a firm grip on second place in the district by sweeping Lubbock Coronado 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 at home.

Sophomore Currie Marusak led the Lady Sandies (24-12, 9-1) with eight kills as they stayed a game behind Randall atop the district

Amarillo High def. Lubbock Coronado 25-9, 25-13, 25-19

Amarillo High—Kills: Currie Marusak 8, Chelsie Freeman 6. Digs: Piper Warren 10, Lauren Shaffer 4, Freeman 4. Assists: Hannah Shipman 23, Jadeyn Woolley 3, Warren 3. Aces: Corrin Davis 4, Shaffer 3.

Records: Amarillo High 24-12, 9-1. Coronado 20-13, 5-5.

JV: Amarillo def. Lubbock 25-11, 25-9. Freshman Black: Amarillo High def. Lubbock 25-14, 25-16. Freshman Gold: Amarillo High def. Lubbock 25-18, 25-13.

Randall rolls over Lubbock High: Randall stayed unbeaten atop the district and reached a season win milestone by sweeping Lubbock High at home 25-12, 25-10, 25-7, giving the No. 3 ranked Lady Raiders their 30th victory of the year.

Bri Ford had another excellent all-around match for Randall (30-3, 9-0) with 13 kills and 12 assists. Toryn Barrientos had 15 assists for the Lady Raiders and Merritt Snell added 14.

Randall def. Lubbock High 25-12, 25-10, 25-7

Randall—Kills: Bri Ford 13, Zoe Parker 10. Blocks: Ford 1, Desiree Sotelo 1, Kiar Parker 1. Digs: Peyton Irwin 14, Ford 12. Assists: Toryn Barrientos 15, Merritt Snell 14. Aces: Stevie Reynecke 3, Z. Parker 2.

Records: Randall 30-3, 9-0. Lubbock 10-25, 0-10.

District 4-2A

Highland Park sweeps Wildorado: Highland Park started the second half of district play much like the way it began, as the Lady Hornets went on the road and swept Wildorado 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 to stay unbeaten atop the district.

Cynarah Rodriguez had a dominant all-around match for Highland Park (27-8, 8-0), leading the Lady Hornets with 20 kills whie also adding nine digs and 11 assists. Nevaeh Rodriguez had 11 kills and Emma Patterson had 19 digs.

Highland Park def. Wildorado 25-19, 25-15, 25-10

Highland Park—Kills: Cynarah Rodriguez 20, Nevaeh Rodriguez 11. Blocks: Casidy DeShong 3, C. Rodriguez 3. Digs: Emma Patterson 19, C. Rodriguez 9. Assists: DeShong 15, C. Rodriguez 11. Aces: Kendayln Kioechata 2, N. Rodriguez 2.

Records: Highland Park 27-8, 8-0. Wildorado 12-12, 3-5.

Sanford-Fritch def. Miami 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Friday's matches

District 2-6A

Tascosa def. Odessa High 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14

Tascosa—Kills: Taryn Galt 21, Quay Smity 15. Blocks: Smith 6. Digs: Kayden Bridges 24. Assists: Aaliyah Henry 49.

Records: Tascosa 19-14, 2-2. Odessa 12-18, 0-4.