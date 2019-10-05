ROUND ROCK — The Westwood Warriors found themselves in a shootout with District 13-6A rival McNeil, so of course it was fitting that a defensive play would ultimately decide the outcome of the game.

Senior defensive back Conner Cooper’s interception and ensuing 20-yard return helped Westwood get back in the win column with a 38-34 victory over the Mavericks on Friday at Dragon Stadium.

Westwood (3-3, 2-2 District 13-6A) junior running back Nate Anderson led the offense with 152 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries while junior quarterback RJ Martinez completed 17 of 33 passes for 189 yards to go with four rushing scores and the Warriors defense forced two turnovers.

Luke and Winston Hutchison led McNeil’s (1-4, 0-3) offense as Luke completed 8 of 15 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown to go with a 73-yard touchdown reception and Winston had 179 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

The teams exchanged the lead six times before Cooper’s interception came with seven seconds remaining, but even that came with some suspense the officials threw a penalty flag for an apparent pass interference, but that penalty was waved off after the referees conferred.

Winston’s final touchdown of the game gave McNeil a 34-31 lead with 7:03 remaining, but Martinez and the Warriors answered by marching 75 yards on 11 plays in 5:34.

The Warriors converted on third down twice in the final offensive drive and Martinez got the winning score on a 19-yard touchdown run down the right sideline.

Westwood junior Robbie Jeng had a solid game with four catches for 68 yards while McNeil senior Blake Henke ended up with three catches for 113 yards receiving and a 73-yard touchdown pass to Luke on a throwback pass.

From the opening kickoff it was obvious that the Warriors were going to try and play keep away from the McNeil offense as senior defensive back Preston Neidhart recovered a pooch kick to give the Warriors the ball at the Mavericks 23. Westwood ran 99 offensive plays to McNeil’s 43 and held a 36-15 edge on first downs.

Westwood would take an early 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by senior West Bevins in the first of many drives that the Warriors would control.

Junior running back Nate Anderson had a two-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Martinez added 15-yard rushing score 2:18 before halftime as the teams exchanged the lead four different times in the opening half.

McNeil’s offense didn’t need to have possession very much to rack up the points when given a chance to strike back.

Fourty-three seconds after Bevins opened the scoring, Luke found Blake Henke for a 72-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-3 McNeil.

After Westwood took back the lead at 10-7, Winston opened the ensuing Mavericks drive with a 73-yard scoring scamper 13 seconds later.

The Warriors led by as many as 11 points twice in the second half, but McNeil took the lead back with that Henke to Luke touchdown pass late in the third and Winston’s one-yard scoring run.