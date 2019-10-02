The 18th-ranked Stephenville Honeybees got five aces from Karlee Easterling and nine kills from Landri Withers Tuesday night in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 District 7-4A volleyball victory over Glen Rose.

The triumph — their ninth in the last 10 games — improved the Honeybees to 26-9 on the season, and 2-0 in district. Glen Rose slipped to 0-2 in district and 8-17 overall with its fifth loss in a row.

The Honeybees were scheduled to continue district play Friday night (Oct. 4) at Mineral Wells (varsity at 4:30 p.m.). Their next match, a non-varsity contest versus Wichita Falls High School — is scheduled to be played at Graham High School’s gym (varsity at 6:30 p.m.). District play will resume Oct. 11, at home against Brownwood.

Stephenville head coach Shay Douglas said that she was pleased with her Honeybees’ composure against the rival Lady Tigers — a team that had won three consecutive district titles, and was 37-8 last season.

Even though the Lady Tigers had several key graduation losses and had their struggles this season, Douglas considered it a key district victory in the pursuit of a district crown.

“It was a big game for us,” Douglas said. “We stayed aggressive, and disciplined. I was a little concerned about how we would handle Glen Rose. We came out and played like we were supposed to play.”

Douglas noted that her team’s excellent serve-receive passing has been one key to their recent winning trend.

“Our serve-receive passing has been consistent,” Douglas said. “And over the past several games we have been better at (that) so that’s a big part and reason we’re winning.”

Statistical leaders for the Honeybees in the Glen Rose game were:

Kills — Landri Withers 9, Salette Rios 7.

Assists — Karlee Easterling 17, Kennedy Coffee 15.

Blocked shots — Landri Withers 1, Salette Rios 1.

Digs — Gabie Lucero 13, Salette Rios 10.

Aces — Karlee Easterling 5.

SHS also swept Tuesday’s subvarsity matches against Glen Rose, taking a 25-17, 25-8 victory in the junior varsity contest and winning by a 25-17, 25-7 count in the freshman game.