Tarleton State University President Dr. James Hurley, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman and Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Ryan Cox met with the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Monday in Denver, Colorado where an official invitation to join the conference was extended.

The WAC is an NCAA Division I Athletic Conference with 10 member institutions spanning eight states.

"This is an exciting time for Tarleton as we look to enhance our institutional profile as an NCAA Division I university," Hurley said. "I would like to thank commissioner Jeff Hurd, the WAC presidents and everyone involved at (Monday’s) meeting for their hospitality. (It) was an important milestone in our quest to show the country that Tarleton is next-level ready."

Tarleton State University is working with WAC leadership to initiate the process of moving forward with the invitation.