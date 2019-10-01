The work load was a little heavier than usual for Stephenville High School lineman Daniel Luna during Friday’s 28-21 football road victory over previously unbeaten Class 5A Division I Georgetown.

Normally, the 6-0, 230-pound senior in his second year on varsity, has to focus on his duties on defense as a starting tackle. But Luna’s responsibility quickly ramped up after center Caleb Smith and right tackle Damian Meza had to leave the game with injuries in the first quarter.

In the second half, another player gave Luna some rest, so he only had to play on offense for about 15 plays in the second half.

Luna’s offensive line performance was outstanding as he graded out as 91 percent on his blocking assignments versus Georgetown.

Luna, who has six sisters and one brother, also plays varsity baseball for the Yellow Jackets and is a three-year letterman in that sport. He has been playing baseball since he was five years old, and earned first-team all-district honors as a junior in 2018. He had played basketball through his freshman year, but left that sport behind two years ago as he decided to focus more on football and baseball.

Here are seven questions we asked Luna to get to know him a little better:

Q: How is your senior year going so far?

A: Pretty relaxed. It’s fun, and it’s going to continue to be fun.

Q: What hobbies do you have away from school?

A: I tend to fish a lot. And usually I try to catch up on my sleep.

Q: What are your thoughts on the team’s win over Georgetown?

A: It was a really tough game. We believed in one another and executed our plays.

Q: How difficult was it for you to play part of the game on both offense and defense?

A: I don’t think I was ready for that, but I was able to adapt. I was able to focus on what we needed.

Q: Have you decided on any plans yet for college?

A: I’m hoping to get a baseball scholarship. I’m not committed to anywhere yet. I plan to major in business.

Q: What is your long-term goal after college?

A: I’d like to be able to have a great job to support me and my family and live a successful life.

Q: Do you have an overall philosophy right now?

A: To work hard and trust the process. Keep trucking, and see everything fall into place.