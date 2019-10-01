The 18th-ranked Stephenville High School Honeybees opened District 7-4A volleyball play Friday with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-9 volleyball win at Godley, taking their eighth victory in the last nine matches.

Salette Rios and Emma Giddings, with nine and eight kills, respectively, helped lead the offensive charge.

SHS libero Gabie Lucero posted a team-high 17 digs.

The Honeybees, now 25-9 on the season at 1-0 in district, were scheduled to be at home Tuesday evening to take on Glen Rose (varsity at 6 p.m.). The Bees went into that matchup looking for their fourth consecutive win.

Glen Rose dropped its third consecutive match Friday, falling on the road to Gatesville in three straight sets in the Lady Tigers district opener.

Stephenville is the only District 7-4A team currently in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 4A top 25. The Bees moved up from 20th to 18th in the latest poll.

Kills — Salette Rios 9; Emma Giddings 8.

Assists — Kennedy Coffee 18, Karlee Easterling 17.

Blocked shots — Alee McClendon 1, Aubreyanna Ziegler 1.

Digs — Gabie Lucero 17, Salette Rios 9.

Aces — Karlee Easterling 3.