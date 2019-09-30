After capturing successful road wins, the nationally-ranked Tarleton Football and Volleyball teams return home this week to continue Lone Star Conference play.

The No. 4-ranked Texan Football team will take on No. 23 Angelo State on Saturday, October 5th at 6 p.m. The No. 10-ranked Texan Volleyball team is set to face Cameron on Friday, Oct. 4th at 6 p.m. and UAFS on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton Golf team is in Edmond, Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday for the UCO Classic. The Cross Country teams are off this week and their next meet is Oct. 15

FOOTBALL

Tarleton Football is the No. 4-ranked team in the American Football Coaches Association poll for the third straight week and inside the top five for the fifth straight week. The Texans received 705 votes and one vote for first place - up from the 701 votes last week.

The Texans are coming off a 49-7 rout of UT Permian Basin in Odessa. Senior WR Zimari Manning set the school record for receiving yards in a game while Todd Whitten set the all-time wins record by a head coach at Tarleton.

The Texans will host Angelo State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Tarleton will recognize the 1990 Texan Football team as a part of the second-annual Legends Game. It will also be Pink Out night and a Max Point game in the Fan Rewards app.

The Todd Whitten Radio Show will be live from the lobby of TexStar Ford on Thursday at 12 p.m. on the Tarleton Sports Network and will continue each Thursday throughout the football season. The 10th-year head coach joins the Voice of Texan Football, Byron Anderson. The weekly show, which is a 30-minute program, will feature discussions about the No. 4-ranked Texan Football team, upcoming and previous opponents, a segment with a Texan football player, and everything fans need to know about Tarleton Football.

The shows will be aired on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics, KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville, and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. The show can also be seen live at TexStar Ford. There will be pizza from The Pizza Place, refreshments and door prizes provided to the live audience. Past recordings of shows can be found at https://soundcloud.com/tarletonsid.

VOLLEYBALL

The No. 10 Texans return home to battle LSC rivals Cameron and University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Tarleton will play the Aggies on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. and then take on the Lady Lions on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The matches will count as conference games but not divisional.

Tarleton is coming off a 1-1 week after falling to Texas A&M-Kingsville and then sweeping Texas A&M-International on the road.

The Mary Schindler Radio Show will be live from the lobby of F&M Bank on Tuesday at 12 p.m. on the Tarleton Sports Network and will continue each Tuesday throughout the volleyball season. The 15th-year head coach joins the Voice of Texan Volleyball, Kyle Crews. The weekly show, which is a 30-minute program, will feature discussions about the No. 11-ranked Texan Volleyball team, upcoming and previous opponents, a segment with a Texan Volleyball player, and everything fans need to know about Tarleton Volleyball.

GOLF

Tarleton Golf is currently competing in the UCO Classic in Edmond, Oklahoma. The tournament began today, and will continue into tomorrow, Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH

All Tarleton home games will be broadcasted live on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers. The games will be featured on KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Byron Anderson and Kyle Masters will have the call for Texan Football. Kyle Crews will have the call for Texan Volleyball. Links to the broadcast as well as live stats and video can be found on the respective schedules at TarletonSports.com.

TICKETS

The Tarleton State Ticket Office is open from 1:30-4 p.m. in the main lobby of Wisdom Gym and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Tarleton's Stephenville Campus Students receive free admission to all home games with valid Stephenville Campus Student ID.

NATIONAL TAILGATE WEEKEND

Celebrate all things college tailgating. National Tailgate Weekend runs October 5-6, but the Texans will be celebrating all week. Check out the list of events below and bring your best tailgate to Texan Alley on October 5 for a chance to be named the "Tailgater of the Game."

To reserve a spot in Texan Alley, contact Daron Trussell at (254) 968-0761. For more information on National Tailgate Weekend, visit https://tarleton.edu/licensing/national-tailgate-weekend.html.