Stephenville High School placed seventh in the boys division and eighth among the girls teams Saturday in the Spartan Invitational cross country meet at Burleson Centennial High School.

Amiah Rodriguez led the Honeybees with an eighth-place finish with a time of 21:00.28 on the girls’ 3,200-meter course.

The top finisher for the Yellow Jackets was Alex Loyola, who was 23rd with a time of 17:45.95 on the boys’ 5,000-meter course.

The next meet for SHS will be this Friday in the Granbury Race for the Loot (8:30 a.m.).

GIRLS

Team totals — 1. Burleson Centennial 63; 2. Kaufman 74; 3. Burleson High 107; 8. Stephenville 182.

SHS individuals — 8. Amiah Rodriguez 21:00.28; 36. Seren Fowler 22:37.81; 54. Kenna Cashon 23:38.28; 55. Marisa Oterno 23:40.97; 72. Bailey Heller 24:13.75.

BOYS

Team totals — 1. Burleson Centennial 60; 2. Kaufman 87; 3. Burleson High 95; 7. Stephenville 235.

SHS individuals — 23. Alex Loyola 17:45.95; 45. Mitchell Pack 18:56.73; 52. Cullin Rumsy 19:11.48; 80. Josue Lumbreras 19:41.10; 82. Daniel Osornio 19:42.32; 122. Elijah Rodriguez 21:08.26.