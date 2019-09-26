Stephenville High School’s first-ever team tennis squad recorded its first team victory on Monday, topping Mineral Wells 12-7 in District 7-4A action.

The SHS boys won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles, and the girls won two of their three doubles contests.

“On the boys side, we lost only two matches, both of which were very close,” SHS coach Karen Greenhaw said of her team, which is 1-3 in district with losses to Glen Rose, Godley and Brock. “Our boys have stepped up to the challenge as new players and have competed well.

“The girls struggled with consistency and playing their game. However, I was proud of both sides; we have really grown as a team. We are learning to win and win as a team. We have had individual successes, but putting it together to get a team win takes time.”

The final regular-season team tennis match will be a tough road test, taking on Brownwood. The Lions are currently second in the district behind Brock. They are ranked No. 8 in the region and 21st in the state.

GIRLS

Singles — Shyla Smith lost 6-3, 6-1; Maci Guay lost 8-6; Ella Sheppard lost 6-4, 6-4; Scout Tassionne won 2-6, 6-2 (10-7 in tie-breaker); Molly Orr lost 8-3; Maci Underwood won 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — Smith-Shepherd lost 6-2, 6-2; Guay-Orr won 7-5, 6-2; Scout-Kristina Miles 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS

Singles — Dylan Jones won 6-0, 6-0; Eduardo Briseno won 6-3, 6-3; Nate Barry won 6-2, 6-2; Nirjal Upadhayay lost 7-5, 4-6 (lost in tie-breaker); Charlie Hughes won 6-3, 6-2; Piyush Pathak won 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Barry-Hughes lost 6-3, 7-5; Briseno-Upadhayay won 6-0, 6-1; Pathak-Shandari won 6-0, 6-0.

MIXED DOUBLES

Jones-Underwood won 6-3, 6-1.