Tarleton Football remains No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll despite receiving a first-place vote and gaining 23 votes total.

The Texans received 701 votes and one vote for first place - up from the 678 votes from last week. It's the first time in program history that the Texans received a first-place vote in the NCAA Division II rankings. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 797 votes and 30 first place votes. Ferris State (2) is at 764 votes and a first, while Minnesota State is third with 723 votes.

The Texans, who are 3-0 on the year, have been ranked 13 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including ten consecutive weeks in the top 10 and four consecutive weeks in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 11 and Midwestern State at No. 15. Angelo State and West Texas A&M received votes in the poll, but aren't ranked.

The Texans are coming off a 58-28 rout over West Texas A&M last week where they led 51-0 at halftime at Memorial Stadium. After putting up 420 yards and holding WT to 117 yards, the Texans now rank No. 2 in the nation in offense at 567 yards a game and No. 3 in defense at 203 yards allowed.

Tarleton has now won 13 straight regular season games, 10 straight home games - the fourth longest streak in NCAA Division II - and nine straight conference games.