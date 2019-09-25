The Stephenville Yellow Jackets will be facing a Class 5A football team for the second time in five outings when they close out their non-district schedule on Friday at Georgetown High School’s Birkelbach Stadium.

The kickoff changed from the time that had been listed when the original schedule was released, and is now set for 7:30 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2, coming off a crazy, heartbreaking 33-29 road loss last Friday against Midlothian Heritage.

Georgetown’s Eagles, members of District 11-5A Division I, are 3-0 so far this season coming off an 11-8 win over Class 6A South San Antonio.

“They are a talented football team,” SHS head coach Sterling Doty said. “They are physical, and they have a big offensive and defensive line. They’re just a very sound team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“They’ve got good team speed, and they’ve got some playmakers on offense.”

Here are seven things to know about the Eagles:

1. The Eagles defeated Abilene Wylie in the first game this season, 49-19, then topped Waco High 35-7 before slipping by Class 6A South San Antonio 11-8 on Sept. 20. Georgetown did not have a game last week.

2. In last year’s matchup against Georgetown, played in Stephenville, the Yellow Jackets posted a 48-8 victory.

3. A 6-3, 215-pound sophomore, Darson Herman, is the starting quarterback in Georgetown’s spread offense. In their win at home over Wylie on Aug. 30, Herman scored on runs of 35 and 5 yards and threw a 23-yard TD pass. He also ran for two TDs and threw for one versus Waco and was their leading rusher after two games.

4. Top defensive tacklers for the Eagles this year have been linebackers Taylor Behl and Matt Anderson.

5. The Eagles have seven offensive and six defensive starters back from last year’s 9-4 regional semifinalist team.

6. In the preseason predictions made by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, Georgetown was picked to finish fourth in its seven-school District 11-5A Division II alignment. Cedar Park, ranked No. 9 in the preseason, was picked to win that district and Hutto, 15th at the time, was picked second ahead of Manor.

7. Chuck Griffin left his position as assistant athletic director at Abilene High to become Georgetown’s new head coach this season. The Eagles’ former coach, Jason Dean, became Georgetown’s ISD’s athletic director.

STRANGE, BAD BREAK

Last Friday night in their first road game of the season, the Yellow Jackets took a 29-6 halftime lead only to see highly regarded Midlothian Heritage (2-2) steal the momentum and rally for a 33-29 triumph.

The Yellow Jackets hurt themselves with three interceptions, but the highly unusual game was marred by a strange turn of events in the fourth quarter when Stephenville was still clinging to a lead, 29-26.

The Jaguars had just scored at the 11:47 mark in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets soon were making a push toward the end zone.

Stephenville reached the Heritage 13-yard line on quarterback Kade Renfro’s 12-yard run. Heritage coaches were seen making a case for a penalty to be called — even though no flag was thrown on the play.

The referees then spoke to Stephenville’s coaches before huddling together and making the decision to call an infraction on an SHS player whose helmet came off during that play (labeled as illegal participation).

By then, the referees had lost track of the original line of scrimmage. They appeared to be far off from where the ball actually should have been marked, resulting in Stephenville’s next snap being from its own 43-yard line.

The baffling sequence was beyond strange — and unfortunate — for the Jackets, who had temporarily put the momentum Heritage had to start the second half, and seemed to be regaining the edge.

“It was a tough, emotional loss, but we were able to lay it to rest Saturday after we watched (the game video) with our kids. Win, lose or draw we’re going to turn the page really quick.

“I believe the kids will bounce back in a big way. We progressed the other night and got better as a team.”

After the Georgetown game, the Yellow Jackets will have the following week off before starting District 5-4A Division I play on Friday, Oct. 11, at China Spring (7 p.m.)

STATS VS. HERITAGE

SHS junior Trace Morrison had a big night against Heritage, kicking a 20-yard field goal to set off the scoring in the first quarter, then catching TD passes of 30 and 45 yards from quarterback Kade Renfro in the second quarter.

Individual stat leaders versus Heritage were:

Rushing — Caden Cowan, 8 carries for 53 yards; Kason Philips 8-33; Eduardo Campos 5-32; Kade Renfro 12-10, 1 TD.

Passing — Kade Renfro 19 of 34, 246 yards, 3 TDs, 3 interceptions.

Receiving — Trace Morrison 9 catches for 141 yards, 2 TDs; Cole Stanley 3-38, 1 TD; Gavin Rountree 4-34; Asher Dittfurth 2-20; Caden Cowan 1-13.

Tackles — Colton Accomazzo 13 (7 were solo); Quentin Walker 9 (3 solo); Trace Morrison 7 (4 solo).

Interceptions — Grayson Traweek 1.

Quarterback sacks — Colton Accomazzo 1.5; Austin Stidham 1.5; Trace Morrison 1; Kreed Averhoff .5.

INJURY UPDATE

SHS starting running back Kason Philips missed the majority of the Heritage contest with an upper body injury. His availability for Georgetown will likely be a game-day decision, according to Doty.