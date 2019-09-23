The Stephenville High School boys cross country team placed 10th in their division and the SHS Honeybees took 11th place in the fifth annual South Hills Prowl in the Park Friday at Dutch Branch Park in Benbrook.

Alex Loyola, an SHS freshman, led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a 10th-place finish among the boys in the Class 4A varsity division. Loyola’s time on the boys 5,000-meter course was 17:16.01.

Sophomore Lila Richards was the top finisher for the Honeybees, taking 36th place with a time of 14:35.68.

The next meet for the SHS teams will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Spartan Invitational hosted by Centennial High School in Burleson.

GIRLS

Team totals — 1. River Oaks Castleberry 40; 2. Plainview 43; 3. Paradise 107; 11. Stephenville 288.

SHS individuals — 36. Lila Richards 14:35.68; 53. Persayyaus Reyna 15:34.02; 64. Melissa Osornio 15:53.90; 86. Julissa Mendoza 16:31.32; 88. Camilla Buchanan 16:42.24104. Anabel Tousley 16:54.30; 108. Samantha Romero 16:54.30; 112. Emmaleigh Daniel 16:54.30; 131. Duce Avalos 16:54.30; 135. Crystal Sierra 16:54.30; 149. Esmerelda Alonso 16:54.30.

BOYS

Team totals — 1. River Oaks Castleberry 38; 2. Stephenville 94; 3. Plainview 129.

SHS individuals — 10. Alex Loyola 17:16.01; 18. Alfonso Moreno 17:53.02; 21. Kyle Styron 18:06.68; 22. Mitchell Pack 18:14.94; 30. Cullin Rumsy 18:44.69; 36. Daniel Osornio 19:09.70; 48. Elijah Rodriguez 19:42.17.