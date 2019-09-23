After guiding the No. 4 Tarleton defense to a first-half shutout over West Texas A&M, defensive end B.J. Jefferson was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Jefferson led the Texans defense for the second straight week as the senior boasted 12 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss. Jefferson's 12 tackles led the team in a 58-28 rout of West Texas A&M, most of which came in a 51-0 first-half shutout. With Jefferson leading the way, WT compiled only 117 yards of total offense, including just 12 yards of offense at the half and only one positive yard after one quarter. Jefferson and the Texan defense rank third in the nation in total defense at 205 yards per game. It's the first career LSC weekly award for Jefferson.

The Texans will travel to Odessa to play UT Permian Basin on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.