THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Vista Ridge

The Rangers continue to roll. Vista Ridge (4-0, 2-0 District 13-6A) stayed perfect on the season with a 49-43 win over Westwood, breaking the game open with 30 straight points to turn a 28-19 deficit into a 49-28 lead. Kyle Brown threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead the Rangers, who received a 58-yard punt return for a score from Emon Allen. Vista Ridge had a key Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half when Jacob Bowerman came down with a 45-yard bomb from Brown. The Rangers held off a furious Westwood rally in the fourth quarter when they recovered an onside kick.

Player of the Week: Deuce Vaughn, Cedar Ridge

Vaughn, a Kansas State pledge, averaged more than 17 yards a rush on the way to 208 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 49-27 win over Leander. He scored on runs of 10, 79 and 80 yards. Cedar Ridge (2-2, 1-1) compiled more than 600 yards of offense, as both Jalen Brown and Jack Turner threw for two touchdowns and each finished with more than 130 yards passing. Devon Turner had 109 yards and two touchdowns receiving for Cedar Ridge.

Honorable mention: Kyle Brown, Vista Ridge; RJ Martinez, Westwood; Collin Sullivan, Round Rock

Brown continues to put up video game-esque numbers as he threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown against Westwood. Martinez had another phenomenal game with 320 yards and three touchdowns passing and 153 yards and a score on the ground. Sullivan hauled in 10 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Round Rock’s win over McNeil.

The rest of the district

Round Rock (3-0, 1-0) started off its district play with a 56-14 win over McNeil behind 35 straight points in the second quarter. The Dragons finished with 641 yards of offense as Seth Ford threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, Israel Morgan ran for 150 yards and two scores and Jordan Smart finished with 107 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in addition to Sullivan’s big receiving game. … Vandegrift (4-0, 2-0) got two rushing touchdowns from Beau Dawson and two passing touchdowns from Dru Dawson in a 28-21 win over Hendrickson. … Jace Lyne hauled in eight passes for 128 yards and two scores and Nate Anderson rushed for two touchdowns for Westwood (2-2, 1-1) in its loss against Vista Ridge. … Xavier Dotson rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns to lead Leander (0-4, 0-2) in its loss to Cedar Ridge. … Luke Hutchison paced McNeil (1-3, 0-2) with 163 yards and a touchdowns rushing. … Hendrickson (1-3, 0-2) got three sacks and an interception from defensive end Gabriel Hunter in the loss to Vandegrift.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the Week: Vandegrift at Vista Ridge

This is a no-brainer. Both teams are undefeated, and the winner will take a big step towards securing a playoff spot. Vista Ridge could make a statement that it’s the real deal with a win, while the Vipers would re-assert themselves as the district’s best team with a victory. This game could draw one of the biggest regular season crowds of the year in Central Texas (if you’re going, get there early).

Other games

Cedar Ridge hosts Stony Point in what is the district’s second-biggest game this week, while Hendrickson hosts Leander and Westwood visits Round Rock in other action. McNeil has a bye.