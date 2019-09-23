THE WEEK IN REVIEW

The district was on a bye last week.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Cedar Creek at Brenham

Remember last year when the Eagles started district play with a 31-26 upset victory over Brenham in 2018? You can bet the Cubs remember. Now they'll get their chance at payback in what should be a clash of styles in ice-cream country. The Eagles are playing lights-out on defense, while the Cubs have been explosive and athletic on offense. One of those will have to give in this district opener.

The rest the district

Bastrop will try to move to 4-0 overall when it travels to The Pfield in Pflugerville to take on a much-improved Weiss team. ... Defending district champ Glenn starts its title defense against Elgin. ... East View opens district play against Marble Falls.