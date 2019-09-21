PFLUGERVILLE — Second year Panthers head coach Charles Taylor know that it takes perseverance to build a championship program and that quality would be necessary for Pflugerville against Waco La Vega.

Despite 164 all-purpose yards from sophomore running back Elijah Oakmon, the Panthers dropped their final district tune-up 61-0 to the Pirates on Friday at The Pfield. The Panthers were down to their backup quarterback and were missing two starting receivers.

“It’s hard when you have that many out and you’re playing a state championship-caliber team,” Taylor said. “Our kids kept playing hard, we got some backups in. Other than that, we’ve just got to keep playing and they know that.”

Panther (1-3) senior running back Patrick Porter finished with 50 rushing yards on eight carries against the Pirates (3-1).

La Vega won the Class 4A, Division I State Championship nine months ago and came into the non-district game with a roster that included 18 seniors and set the tone from the opening kickoff.

It took six plays for the Pirates to show their speed and march 65 yards in less than 2:30 as Landry Kinne found Malachi Wright for a 35-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring. Those would be the first of a 27-point first quarter scoring barrage by the Pirates.

The Panthers offense struggled to get anything going before halftime as the La Vega defense was able to rally to the ball and hold Pflugerville’s short passing game in check.

The Panther found themselves trailing 41-0 at halftime, managed only 102 yards of offense in the first half and had the same number of punts as first downs (four) through 24 minutes. Pflugerville ran only eight plays in La Vega territory the entire game and never got to within 40 yards of the end zone.

Junior quarterback Chance Lucas led the Panther passing game completing 6 of 12 passes for 35 yards, including an 18-yard completion to Oakmon. In addition to the reception, Oakmon had 12 carries for 51 yards and kickoff returns of 28, 37 and 30 yards.

La Vega’s Elijah Cummings and Jar’Walton got got into the end zone with rushing touchdowns from 15 and three yards out in the first quarter and Kinne found Jai’Shawn Reese for a 25-yard touchdown on the final play of the opening frame.

Kinne finished with 239 yards and four passing touchdowns on 12 of 14 passing and Wright was the top Pirate receiving with five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers open District 11-5A DI play next week at Manor.

“We got a few more injuries, but we’re trying to get well and move on to when it counts and it starts counting next week,” Taylor said.