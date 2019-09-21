The Battle of Bell Street started as if it would be exactly that Friday night at Dick Bivins Stadium, as Amarillo High and Randall both made quick statements to show they meant business.

By the end of the night, though, nobody could argue that the power in the rivalry hadn't shifted back north on Bell in favor of the gold and black, as opposed to the silver and black.

Randall struck first, but Amarillo High, at least offensively, struck every time after that. The Sandies closed the game with 38 unanswered points, rolling to a 38-7 victory that closed the predistrict season on a decidedly up note for Amarillo High.

After giving up the first score, it looked as if Amarillo High (2-2) was reverting to its ways of slow starts which has been the common thread in every game this season. It didn't take ths Sandies long to wipe out that trend against Randall (1-3).

"We needed to come out and win this game but we just had to do a lot of chipping away to score when we needed to," AHS coach Chad Dunnam said. "I feel like offensively we were good to start the game in the first half but it seemed like we kind of took the second half off. But our defense made up for it in the second half."

The game started like it would be a shootout as both teams scored on their opening possessions, but the defenses seemed to settle in after that. Each team pinned the other deep in its own end with punts, one reason why it was only a 14-7 score at halftime in Amarillo High's favor.

Randall took the opening kickoff and and went 75 yards in seven plays, as Jakobe Norman concluded the drive by hitting Creed Browder on a 25-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

Amarillo High only seemed to view that as a challenge. The Sandies responded with a nine-play, 78-yard drive, concluding on a 17-yard scoring run by quarterback Will Maynard to tie the game 7-7.

"We talked about coming out this week big," Dunnam said. "We scored on that first drive and that helped us get better offensively as the game went along."

The Sandies took the lead for good midway through the second quarter. Maynard had big completions on back-to-back plays, hitting Bryson Slaughter for 28 yards and Spencer Thurman for 20 before wideout Davin Lemmons scored on a 30 yard reverse that gave the Sandies a 14-7 lead.

It was perhaps the best all-around performance in the junior Maynard's young career as Amarillo High's starting quarterback, as he completed 21-of-32 passes for 220 yards and ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

"Coach Dunnam was telling us it would be nice to score early," Maynard said. "We did that and it helped us the whole game. The O-line gave me so much time. The defense really showed up in the second half and it was a great game overall."

Still, it was a competitive game headed into the second half. Thanks to the wind blowing from the south, Randall's Jared Gallegos hit a 61-yard punt that rolled to the Amarillo High 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

The next play, Taevon Hood ripped off a 78-yard run that seemed to turn the tide of the game. Three plays later, Maynard scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-7 and Randall never could muster any momentum.

Amarillo High was balanced offensively, running for 241 yards, as Hood had 117 yards on 10 carries. Randall, though, stagnated for the last three quarters, finishing with only 192 yards.

"It was a great start but when we got some stops our offense wasn't consistent enough," Randall coach Gaylon Selman said. "You have to gave Amarilo High credit. It's a crazy game."

Amarillo High removed all doubt early in the fourth quarter when linebacker Cole Boxwell nailed Norman on a blindside blitz, forcing a fumble which Beau Mitchell picked up and returned 12 yards for a score to make it 28-7.

Amarillo High 38, Randall 7

Randall 7 0 0 0 — 7

Amarillo High 7 7 7 17 — 38

First Quarter

R—Creed Browder 25 pass from Jakobe Norman (Juan Garcia kick) 9:27

AHS—Will Maynard 17 run (A.J. Villar kick), 5:39

Second Quarter

AHS—Davin Lemmons 30 run (Villar kick), 5:47

Third Quarter

AHS—Maynard 1 run (Villar kick), 6:55

Fourth Quarter

AHS—Beau Mitchell 12 fumble return (Villar kick), 7:35

AHS—Villar FG 22, 6:08

AHS—Blake Bedwell 16 run (Villar kick), 1:58

Randall Amarillo High

First downs 4 20

Rushing 80 241

Passing 112 220

Total yards 192 461

C-A-I 14-29-0 21-32-0

Punts-Avg. 6-51.8 5-38.4

Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-25 6-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Randall: Jordan Norton 13-57, Norman 6-2, Mason Tupin 2-4, Patrick Perea 3-3, Kenyon Gray 4-14, Brandon Ellison 1-0, Jared Gallegos 1-0. Amarillo High: Bedwell 7-28, Taevon Hood 10-1172, Maynard 7-50, Lemmons 1-30, Jake Maynard 2-4, Braylon Milligan 3-12.

PASSING—Randall: Norman 14-29-0-112. Amarillo High: Maynard 21-32-0-220.

RECEIVING—Randall: Michael Miller 5-23, Browder 2-41, Mason Tupin 1-11, Brandon Ellison 1-12, Perea 1-1, Tavian Combs 1-(-1), Cayden Eason 1-7, Gallegos 2-18. Amarillo High: Cayden Phillips 5-65, Lemmons 3-8, Spencer Thurman 3-45, Hood 2-21, Bryson Slaughter 1-28, Cayden Johnson 2-10, Caden Mincey 2-20, Thomas Terrell 1-5, Cooper Paezold 1-13, Peyton Conner 1-5.