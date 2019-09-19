There are less than 100 individual reserved tickets for No. 4 Tarleton's Family Weekend football game against West Texas A&M this Saturday at 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets quick.

The Tarleton Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Cash, check, and cards are all accepted. The football box office at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium will open at 10 a.m. on game days and the gates will open at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $25 for chairback seating down to $15 for general admission. Youth tickets are $8 and senior/military/faculty/staff are $12. Tarleton Students get in free with their Texan Card.