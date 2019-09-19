The Stephenville High School Honeybees volleyball team went on the road to play Liberty Hill Tuesday and lost in four sets 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19.

The Honeybees are now 21-10 on the season.

They are scheduled to play next late Friday afternoon (Sept. 20) at home in Gandy Gym against Llano.

Their next match will be Sept. 24 at 22nd-ranked (Class 4A) Lorena (varsity at 6 p.m.).

That will set the stage for their District 7-4A opener, Sept. 27 at Godley (varsity at 4:30 p.m.).

VS. LIBERTY HILL

Liberty Hill is ranked 15th in the state in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A top 25 volleyball poll, while Stephenville is No. 19.

Here are stat leaders for the Honeybees from that match:

Kills — Emma Giddings 9, Aubreyanna Ziegler 8.

Assists — Karlee Easterling 19, Kennedy Coffee 12.

Digs — Salette Rios 26, Cali Carter 11, Gabie Lucero 11.

Blocked shots — Alee McClendon 3.

Aces — Gabie Lucero 2, Salette Rios 2.