The Stephenville High School Bass Club took part in the first tournament of the season on Saturday at Lake Ray Roberts. The team finished in second place with a total of 42.26 pounds.

The top 5 teams for Stephenville included:

18th place - Jordan Kalsbeek and Kreed Averhoff with two fish, 6.20 lbs.

20th place - Mason Barney and Caden Green with two fish, 5.97 lbs.

21st place - Brayden Stoker and Peyton Vanden Berge with two fish, 5.67 lbs.

25th place - Cobin Poston and Layne Prosise with two fish, 5.16 lbs.

29th place - Hunter Mayo and Grady Hicks with two fish, 4.81 lbs.

There were a total of 31 schools competing with 196 teams.

SHS will compete in its next fishing tournament on Oct. 5 at Possum Kingdom.