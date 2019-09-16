The Stephenville High School Honeybees improved to 22-8 on the season Friday, prevailing in a recent string of battles against Class 5A volleyball foes.

The Honeybees won Friday in a straight-set victory over Abilene Wylie at home in Gandy Gym, 25-13, 25-22, 26-24.

Stephenville is scheduled to play Tuesday at Liberty Hill. The next outing for the Bees will be this Friday at home against Llano (varsity scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.).

In four of their five most recent outings against 5A opponents, the Honeybees were victories — also defeating Abilene High, Joshua and Abilene Cooper in a stretch that began Aug. 20.

Their tough non-district slate also included early road losses to 5A Granbury on Aug. 27 and Burleson High in the Aug. 6 season opener.

Stephenville also won the junior varsity contest over Wylie Friday, 25-15, 25-18.

Coach Shay Douglas will lead her Honeybees into their first District 7-4A contest on Sept. 27 at Godley.

VS. ABILENE WYLIE

Statistical leaders for the Honeybees against Wylie were:

Kills — Aubreyanna Ziegler 12, Jaylee Matthews 10.

Assists — Karlee Easterling 19, Kennedy Coffee 18.

Digs — Gabie Lucero 18, Cali Carter 14.

Blocked shots — Alee McClendon 4.

Aces — Kennedy Coffee 3.