DENVER, Co. - No. 9 Tarleton Volleyball closed out the Colorado Premier Challenge with a split against No. 12 Central Missouri and West Florida on Saturday.

With Tarleton's win over No. 12 Central Missouri this afternoon, head coach Mary Schindler has now won 300 career games - extending her Tarleton all-time record. Schindler's 300 wins are more than every previous Tarleton Volleyball coach's win total combined (193).

The Texans opened the first set on a six-point run to start off with an early 8-4 lead. Later in the set, Central Missouri scored six straight points to take the lead, 20-19. After going trading points, the Texans were able to grab the first set, 25-22.

The second set was back and forth until Tarleton was able to jump in front late, to win 27-25. The Jennies dominated the third set 25-15, forcing a fourth set to determine the match.

The Texans and Jennies traded shots throughout the final set, but Tarleton was able to capture the game 27-25.

Lauren Kersey and Tatyana Tuialii-Umi led Tarleton in kills with 16 and 13, respectively. Kayla Brannon recorded 24 assists, while Adriana Darthuy had 18 digs.

The Texans and Argonauts went back and forth in the first two sets of the match-up. Tied at 18, West Florida went on a 7-1 run to grab the opening set, 25-19. West Florida pulled in front late to win the second set, 25-21.

Two straight kills from Amber Strange captured the Texan's first set of the game, forcing a fourth set to determine the match. The Argonauts were able to pull away with the win with a 25-15 final set.

Strange recorded a team-high 17 kills. Brannon and Amari Franklin each contributed 20+ assists with 24 and 22, respectively.