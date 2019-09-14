CEDAR CREEK - Bastrop’s offensive throttle was wide open in a 35-21 victory over Connally in a nondistrict game at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Bears quarterback Desmond Young led the run-pass option, rushing for 239 yards and passing for 78 yards.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior often called his own number. He was at his best late in the fourth quarter, running left and breaking into the open for a 76-yard touchdown with 1:26 remaining.

“Desmond Young was excellent tonight, running and throwing,” Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said. “When he’s decisive, we’re good. We can be very good.”

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Bastrop (3-0) fashioned a 14-play, 86-yard drive to go ahead 28-21. Tyrin Smith, a full-time linebacker burst up the middle for the 1-yard score with 4:41 left.

“That’s a big-time drive,” Patmon said. “When you bring in Tyrin Smith, he hammers it.”

After that, the Bears stopped Connally (0-3) in the red zone on fourth, preventing the tying touchdown. Patmon credited cornerback Brett Rice with a big stop.

Smith also scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and a 26-yard smash in the third. He is sent in to carry the ball into the end zone. He finished with 75 yards on 8 carries.

Young rushed for 239 yards on 14 carries. He also completed nine of 13 passes for 78 yards, including an 8-yard scoring strike to Nathan Blair.

Bastrop committed no turnovers and had only one penalty for five yards.

“That’s a big win for us for our home opener,” Patmon said.

Connally quarterback Darius McGrew completed 27-of-46 passes for 399 yards. He threw well moving out of the pocket. Jahdae Barron, a Baylor verbal commit as a defensive back, caught seven passes for 148 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.

Deshaun Gants grabbed an 18-yard scoring strike from McGrew. Running back Demetris Gardner scored from the 10.

Bastrop avenged a 26-16 loss to Connally last year, the Cougars' only win of the 2018 season.