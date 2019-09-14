DEL VALLE — With a bit of a gamble and a whole lot of grit, Anderson rallied for a 20-17 win over Del Valle in a thrilling District 25-6A opener for two teams with playoff hopes.

The Trojans (3-0, 1-0 District 25-6A) overcame everything from a 61-yard touchdown burst by star Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap to a raucous homecoming crowd and even a hooded rider on a scooter than zipped up and down the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium — all in the final 5 minutes, 52 seconds.

Now, Anderson is 3-0 for the first time since 2010 and carrying legitimate playoff hopes into a district showdown with fellow unbeaten Hays Thursday at House Park.

“We’ll take it,” said second-year Anderson coach Daniel Hunter, whose eight wins over the past two seasons matches the victory total Anderson had in its three previous years combined before Hunter became head coach. “Once we got settled down (tonight), we played good football. These guys are ready to win.”

A 42-yard field goal from Anderson junior Blaise Darbyshire with 30 seconds left on the clock accounted for the final margin, but it’s the wild sequence that led up to Darbyshire’s clutch kick that testified to the Trojans’ mettle.

After Dunlap’s touchdown, Anderson took barely a minute to even the score on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carsten Groos. Moments later, Anderson coach Daniel Hunter reached into his bag of special-teams tricks and pulled out an onside kick, which Darbyshire not only executed but also recovered.

“We were on-siding regardless if we scored a touchdown,” Hunter said. “It’s one of those things we’ve practiced over and over, rep after rep after rep. I think eventually the kids knew that we’d use it. And if we try it and it doesn’t work, hey, that’s on me.”

And any doubts as Darbyshire lined up for what proved the winning kick?

“Nah, I knew he’s gonna nail it,” Hunter said. “He’s 85 percent. He missed one earlier, so that means he’ll make it.”

Darbyshire’s heroics wouldn’t have been possible without an inspired effort from Anderson’s defense, which held a Del Valle team that averaged 47 points a game through the first two weeks to just two touchdowns.

And both touchdowns came on explosive plays. In addition to Dunlap’s scoring run, sophomore receiver Caleb Burton - who fields an offer from Texas — had a 77-yard touchdown reception in the first half.

Aside from those two plays, Del Valle had 175 yards on 38 plays.

“That’s a very good team; they have some go-daddies,” Hunter said. “It sounds simple, but we just had to tackle well tonight.”

Controlling the clock complemented the Trojans’ defensive effort. Anderson ran 25 more plays that Del Valle (2-1, 0-1), including 48 rushes for 271 yards. Joey Baran had 124 yards on 21 carries, and Groos ran for 86 yards and his score and threw for another 135 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hood.

But Groos minced no words when it came to doling out credit for the win.

“Our defense is a bunch of studs,” he said about a unit that has now given up just 37 points in three games. “They showed the heart tonight that they show in every practice.”