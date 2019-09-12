In the final game of the inaugural season at Hodgetown on Wednesday night, the Amarillo Sod Poodles gave fans a lot to remember.

But it was the Tulsa Drillers who left town happier, and they did so by evening the Texas League championship series at a game apiece.

It might have been the perfect microcosm of what can happen in Hodgetown when the wind is blowing in a certain direction as displayed in the first two innings. The Sod Poodles and Drillers exchanged punches from the outset, but the Drillers kept landing them over the next seven innings, cruising to an 18-9 win to tie the series at 1-1.

The two teams will move the series to Tulsa on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with game four now guaranteed for Saturday at the same time.

After scoring eight runs to take an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Sod Poodles didn't keep up the momentum. Tulsa answered back with six runs in the top of the second to take the lead for good on a night the Drillers hit a franchise record nine home runs.

"The big inning was the second inning," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "If we could have gotten a shutdown inning it would have set a tone. I think we've been showing resilience all season with multiple comebacks but after awhile it's like getting being hit in the back of the head with a flathead shovel."

Tulsa jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Jeter Downs and Donovan Casey both hit solo homers in the inning. It wouldn't be the last time either one would go deep.

Downs, the leadoff hitter who hit the first pitch of the game by Jacob Nix out of the park, hit three solo homers, going 4-for-5 and scoring five runs. Casey hit a three-run homer in the third and went 4-for-6.

But a slugfest looked in order after the Soddies answered with eight in the bottom of the inning, knocking out Tulsa starter Leo Crawford. The first four Sod Poodles hitters had hits off Crawford which led to a tie game, then Nix, hitting as a pitcher because the Sod Poodles and Drillers are both affiliated with National League teams, hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Sod Poodles a 5-3 lead and knock out Crawford.

Taylor Trammell, who led off the inning with a triple, greeted Tulsa reliever Luis Vasquez with a three-run homer to right on the first pitch to make it 8-3, and it appeared as if the Sod Poodles culd smell a 2-0 series lead. That disappeared in the top of the second.

"If you don't pitch well teams in this league can score that many runs," Wellman said. 'That's professional baseball."

Tulsa's outburst against Nix came with two outs. Connor Wong drove in a run with a double, the Chris Parmalee hit a three-run blast deep to right-center and Cody Thomas followed with one to approximately the same place to tie the game 8-8. AFter giving up a single to Casey, Nix was pulled, making a rare occasion where neither starting pitcher made it out of the second.

Blake Rogers relieved and gave up a ground rule double to Omar Estevez that gave Tulsa a 9-8 lead and the Drillers never looked back.

The Sod Poodles seemed well-equipped to deal with a slugfest, considering that they scored seven runs in the eighth to take control of Tuesday's game one with a 13-6 win and followed that with eight in the first in game two. But after the first, the Sod Poodles had only two hits, the most prominent one a solo homer by Edward Olivares in the fourth to cut it to 12-9.

Before that, though, the Drillers had already pushed their lead to 12-8 on Casey's three-run homer off Rogers. They would hit four more after that.

Even though the Sod Poodles lost, it was still a night for the crowd of 5,809 at Hodgetown to celebrate as the first season of affiliated baseball in Amarillo in 37 years came to a close. The players took a curtain call after the game and Wellman addressed the crowd.

"This is my 36th season in professional baseball and it goes down in the books as one of the most special summers I've ever had," Wellman said.

Drillers 18, Sod Poodles 9

Tulsa ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Downs ss 5 5 4 3 Trammell cf 5 2 2 3

Wong c 5 4 4 2 Castillo ss 5 1 1 1

Parmalee 1b 6 1 1 2 Olivares rf 3 2 2 2

Thomas cf 5 1 2 3 Miller 2b 5 1 1 0

Casey lf 6 4 4 4 Torrens c 4 1 0 0

Santana 3b 5 0 0 0 Potts 3b 3 0 0 1

Eztevez 2b 4 2 2 3 Overstreet 1b 3 1 1 0

Rincon rf 4 1 1 1 Reed lf 3 0 0 0

Crawford p 0 0 0 0 Nix p 1 1 1 2

Vasquez p 2 0 0 0 Rogers p 1 0 0 0

Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Ashbeck p 1 0 0 0

Boyle p 1 0 0 0 Valdez p 0 0 0 0

Spitzbarth p 1 0 0 0 Giron ph 1 0 0 0

Long p 0 0 0 0 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0

Totals 45 18 18 18 Totals 35 9 8 9

Tulsa 363 011 022 — 18

Amarillo 800 100 000 — 9

E—Estevez, Trammell, Castillo. LOB—Tulsa 6, Amarillo 4. 2B—Wong 3, Downs, Casey, Castillo. 3B—Trammell. HR—Downs 3, Casey 2, Parmalee, Thomas, Rincon, Estevez, Trammell, Olivares. SF—Thomas, Potts.

Tulsa IP H R ER BB SO

Crawford 0.2 5 7 3 1 0

Vasquez 2.1 1 1 1 1 1

Boyle W 3.0 1 1 1 0 1

Spitzbarth 1.2 1 0 0 1 3

Long 1.1 0 0 0 1 3

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Nix L 1.2 7 9 9 2 2

Rogers 2.1 3 3 0 2 3

Ashbeck 3.0 3 2 2 0 2

Valdez 1.0 2 2 2 0 2

Guerrero 1.0 3 2 2 2 0

WP—Spitzbarth, Nix, Valdez. HBP—by Ashbeck (Wong). T—3:23. Attn.—5,809.