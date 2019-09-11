Abiatal Avelino had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Round Rock Express 8-7 on Tuesday in Sacramento.

The win gives the River Cats a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Pacific Coast League championship series.

Ronnie Freeman scored the winning run after he reached base with a double.

Francisco Pena went 4-for-4 for Sacramento, driving home three runs and scoring twice.

The River Cats scored two runs in the eighth before Round Rock answered in the next half-inning when Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Tyler Cyr (1-0) got two outs to pick up the win. Ronel Blanco (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Pacific Coast League game.

Chas McCormick hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Express. Taylor Jones, Nick Tanielu and Alex De Goti each had an RBI for Round Rock.

The Express will try to tie the series Wednesday in Sacramento before the series shifts to Dell Diamond on Friday.