With just over two weeks to go before the start of District 7-4A volleyball play, Stephenville High School’s Honeybees have reached the 20-win mark on the season and have played well for the most part in recent matches.

Shay Douglas’ squad had a solid start last Friday at home against China Spring before faltering in the second set. SHS ended up taking a 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-6 non-district victory.The Honeybees are now 20-8 on the season, their second under Douglas. She led them to a 29-18 mark last season when they were eliminated in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs by eventual state champion Decatur.

The Honeybees are set to take on Robinson High School in Waco Tuesday before playing Abilene Wylie at home in Gandy Gym on Friday (varsity at 4:30 p.m.). Both Robinson and China Spring are in District 18-4A. Wylie, now a Class 5A Division II school, is a former district foe of Stephenville.

For those attending Friday night’s game against Wylie, it’s Volleyball Camper Night. That means that anyone who attended the Honeybee Volleyball Camp in the summer is entitled to free admission if they wear their camp shirt.

VS. CHINA SPRING

When asked if the players had “slipped” in the second set against China Spring, she said it seemed more like they “didn’t show up” — meaning mentally.

But they locked back in for the final two sets to complete the four-set win.

Statistical leaders for SHS versus China Spring were:

Kills — Landri Withers 12, Emma Giddings 11.

Digs — Gabie Lucero 23, Withers 17.

Blocked shots — Withers 4.

Assists — Karlee Easterling 23, Kennedy Coffee 22.

SHS libero Gabie Lucero, who had been held out for precautionary reasons with a minor injury in the previous game, returned to action against China Spring. Junior middle blocker Jaydi Griffin remains out due to injury.