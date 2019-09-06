Last year, Waco University snapped a 47-game losing streak with an early-season win over Travis. That trend continued Thursday night for these two teams now headed in opposite directions as Waco University rolled to a 54-7 victory over the Rebels at House Park.

The loss extended Travis' losing streak to 18 games spanning parts of three seasons as the Rebels dipped to 0-2 in 2019.

It also marked a continued uptick for the visiting Trojans (2-0), who defeated Waco High in last week's opener for the program's first win over its rival in 10 years.

Outplayed and outgained, Travis fell behind early. Waco University scored on its first possession, covering 76 yards in 11 plays and capped by Jeremiah Stroupe's 2-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead following a successful conversion. Playing only in the first half, Stroupe rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Rebels, who trailed 33-0 at halftime, nothing seemed to work.

Two of the Rebels' three first downs in the first half were the result of Waco University penalties. For the game, the Rebels totaled five first downs to 27 first downs for Waco University.

The one time the Rebels crossed midfield in the first half following a fumble recovery by their defense, the offense gave the ball right back after failing to convert a first down. Lacking a consistent passing attack that produced only 48 yards, Travis was hard-pressed to cut into the deficit.

In the meantime, when Stroupe and backup Joseph Carpenter (125 yards rushing and three touchdowns) weren't running wild, quarterback Jacob Bryant was completing 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in addition to running for another score.

Travis' main challenge in the second half was ending a four-game scoreless streak. That streak ended when defensive back JJ Garza scoped up a fumble and raced 38 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-7 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter.