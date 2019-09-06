Jackets notch dramatic 13-10 victory over Everman

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets pulled out a dramatic 13-10 football triumph over Class 5A Everman Friday night to provide Sterling Doty with his first win as the head coach of his alma mater.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 1-1 on the season after Grayson Traweek caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kade Renfro for the 13-10 SHS lead, and Gavin Rountree intercepted a pass to squash an Everman scoring threat with 1:16 left in the contest.

“It was great. I think it will give us a great emotional boost going into next week,” Rountree said, referring to the SHS homecoming game that will be Friday, Sept. 20 against Abilene Wylie. “We want to put on a show against Wylie.”

Doty, who played on Stephenville’s 1998-1999 state championship teams and was hired as head coach earlier this year after his first head coaching stint at Magnolia, said his first win leading the Jackets was special for the players as well as himself.

“It’s special for this whole group, not just me,” Doty said. “It helps build momentum going into next week.

“The game was on the line and it came down to that one play (the interception. We had two or three interceptions, so we did a great job on the turnover battle.

“It was a great catch in the corner (of the end zone) by Traweek. We were fighting, clawing and digging to pull out a victory.”

The Jackets gained a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter on two field goals by Trace Morrison. His 30-yard kick made it 3-0 with 10:19 left in the first quarter, then he launched a 50-yarder that easily made it, at the 5:53 mark in the quarter.

The Bulldogs scored their only touchdown on an 11-yard run, taking a 7-6 lead with 4:17 left in the second quarter.

Everman increased its lead to 10-6 with a 22-yard field goal with 11:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Renfro connected with Traweek for the winning score with 4:52 left in the final quarter.

With the Bulldogs on Stephenville’s 13-yard line, Rountree stepped in front of the intended receiver near the right sideline to snag the pass. He returned it to the Jackets’ 44-yard line and the SHS offense ran out the final 1:16.

Stephenville’s homecoming against Wylie is set for a 7 p.m. start at Tarleton State University’s Memorial Stadium. Wylie, 0-2, lost a 49-26 decision on the road to Lubbock Monterey Friday night.