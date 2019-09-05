The Tarleton Athletics Texan Club will hold its second Texan Club Luncheon of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at City Hall located next to The Agave Bar & Grill.

Tarleton president Dr. James Hurley will be the guest speaker at the luncheon. It will be Dr. Hurley's first appearance at an athletic event after being named the 16th president of Tarleton less than a week ago on Aug. 29.

The event is set to begin at noon and lunch will be provided as well as door prizes at the end of the luncheon.

For over 35 years, the Texan Club strives to continue Tarleton's athletic success by providing financial support for the university's athletic programs. The club is open to family, friends, alumni and others who recognize the importance of collegiate athletics.

The luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $10.

To RSVP, contact Rosa Warren at 254-968-9178 by Monday, Sept. 9, at 12 p.m.