Stephenville sophomore Amiah Rodriguez won the girls division and Alex Loyola gave the Yellow Jackets a third-place finish among the boys Wednesday in the Brownwood Invitational cross country meet.

The SHS boys team placed second overall and the Honeybees were fifth in the girls division. Tuscola Jim Ned was the boys team champion with 51 points, and SHS was next with 63. The Honeybees had 145 points for fifth, while girls team champion San Saba had 95.

SHS RESULTS

GIRLS

1. Amiah Rodriguez 12:34.40; 26. Seren Fowler 14:16.01; 39. Abhiru Kafley 14:55.44; 51. Monica Flores 15:17.09; 52. Kenna Cashon 15:18.06; 53. Marisa Oterno 15:19.34.

BOYS

3. Alex Loya 17:14.19; 10. Kyle Styron 18:02.18; 12. Mitchell Pack 18:07.02; 16. Alfonso Moreno 18:34.98; 30. Daniel Osornio 19:23.28; 33. Cullin Rumsy 19:28.70; 37. Eduardo Juarez 19:40.55; 50. Elijah Rodriguez 20:10.64.