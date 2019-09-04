After the effects of Hurricane Dorian on the east coast, Tarleton is set to host one of the top NCAA Division II tournaments in the country in Stephenville this weekend. The Texans, who are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation, will host four other nationally-ranked teams in a six-team, three-day event inside Wisdom Gym.

Details were finalized early Wednesday morning to begin the tournament Thursday evening with back-to-back contests and extend into Friday and Saturday. The Texans will take the court on Friday and Saturday only. The complete tournament schedule is as follows:

Thursday

5 p.m. West Alabama vs. #2 Cal State-San Bernardino

7:30 p.m. #19 Cal State-LA vs. #6 Minnesota-Duluth

Friday

9 a.m. #19 Cal State-LA vs. #14 Rockhurst

11:30 a.m. #10 Tarleton vs. West Alabama

2 p.m. #2 Cal State-San Bernardino vs. #6 Minnesota-Duluth

4:30 p.m. #14 Rockhurst vs. West Alabama

7 p.m. #10 Tarleton vs. #19 Cal State-LA

Saturday

9 a.m. West Alabama vs. #19 Cal State-LA

11:30 a.m. #10 Tarleton vs. #14 Rockhurst

2 p.m. #6 Minnesota-Duluth vs. West Alabama

4:30 p.m. #10 Tarleton vs. #2 Cal State-San Bernardino

7 p.m. #14 Rockhurst vs. #6 Minnesota-Duluth