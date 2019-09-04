The Stephenville Honeybees continued their recent run of success against volleyball opponents from larger schools with a straight-set victory in Gandy Gym over Abilene High School, 25-15, 25-10, 25-12.

The win was on the heels of recent wins over 5A Joshua and Abilene Cooper as the Honeybees improved to 19-8 on the season.

SHS head coach Shay Douglas said one of the things the Honeybees have been working hard on lately is pushing the ball more toward the other team’s weaker passers, and “keeping them out of their system.”

Douglas agreed that the Honeybees are playing well.

“I think we are,” Douglas said. “We are continuing to work and improve on our weaknesses. We still need improvement on finishing.”

All-state SHS libero Gabie Lucero was held out with a minor injury, but just for precautionary reasons. She was expected back in the starting lineup when the Honeybees take on China Spring Friday at home.

SHS won Tuesday’s junior varsity match over AHS, 25-10, 26-24, and also won the Freshman A team contest, in split sets, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20. AHS won the Freshman B team game, 25-11, 25-15.

The Honeybee Classic is listed on the schedule for the subvarsity teams on Saturday (times TBA).