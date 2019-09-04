The Stephenville Yellow Jackets had to learn new football terminology under their first-year head coach Sterling Doty. Two-way starter Caden Cowan is also learning the definition of the word versatility.

Cowan, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, is a slot receiver who returns kickoffs and also plays running back at times. On defense, Cowan plays cornerback.

In Friday night’s season-opening 42-14 loss to third-ranked Argyle, Cowan intercepted a pass and posted three tackles and one assist. He also returned two kickoffs for 35 yards.

This is Cowan’s third year on varsity, but he was injured his sophomore year after being brought up from the junior varsity.

In the spring, Cowan is on the SHS track team. He is already a two-time regional qualifier in pole vault.

His sister, Morgan Cowan, is a freshman who plays volleyball and runs track, in addition to being a cheerleader. Their parents are Bobby and Jessica Cowan. Bobby owns Cowan Ag Solutions and Jessica is a kindergarten teacher.

Aside from improving his conditioning, Cowan said that gaining a better understanding of all the assignments will help him be a better player.

Q: How exciting was that first game of the season?

A: We got to play Argyle, which is always good. We didn’t do as good as I thought we would do. But with the (varsity) numbers as low as they are, we fought as hard as we could. We’ve just got to get some small stuff fixed. I think we’ll be good for (Friday) against Everman. The team’s excitement was very, very, very high. We’ve been playing Argyle for a couple of years now and none of the team really likes them so we were all pumped up and ready to play.

Q: How much are you enjoying your senior year of football?

A: It’s fun, it’s sad, being the last go-around. It really hasn’t hit me yet. I love it a whole bunch. The new coaching staff helps excite me and love the game even more. Especially playing for the Yellow Jackets. I’ve been dreaming of doing this since the day I started playing flag football and coming to the games. It’s really special to be a part of that now.

Q: Outside of football, do you have other hobbies?

A: I hunt and fish. I’m on the (SHS) bass team.

Q: Does this year’s team have a slogan or motto?

A: Win the day.

Q: How good do you think this team can be?

A: The main goal is a state championship. We’ve just got to work and strive for that. That’s what we’re all working toward.

Q: What are the most important things the football team, and you, can do to improve?

A: Just conditioning probably. (Being in) better shape, because we’re all playing both ways. Better understanding of some of the plays. (I’m playing) running back, slot and corner so I’m learning all three of those, new coaches, new game plan, new everything, it’s kind of a struggle for everybody.