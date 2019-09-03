Tarleton Football's Prince Robinson and Zimari Manning were named preseason All-Americans by D2Football.com.

The D2Football.com All-America Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches and sports information directors from around the country.

Robinson was named a first team preseason All-American defensive back as he enters his senior year after leading the Tarleton secondary that was top five in the nation last season in total defense. Robinson was a first team All-LSC defensive back and named the D2Football National Special Teams Player of the Week last season. Last month, Robinson was selected to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list as one of three Division II players named to the list.

The Houston native led the Texans with five interceptions and had four different touchdowns (interception return, kickoff return, punt return, and fumble return) last season. Robinson also posted 15 pass breakups, 61 tackles, including five for a loss, to go with two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

Manning was named second team preseason All-American wide receiver after a breakout junior campaign. Manning was named to the Don Hansen All-Region team and a first team All-LSC wide receiver after hauling in 44 receptions for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. His 12 touchdown receptions led the Lone Star Conference and was 12th in the nation and ranks second in school history for a season. The Long Beach, California native scored a touchdown in seven different games and had five games with two touchdown receptions.