Junior middle blocker Alee McClendon (3) and the rest of the Stephenville Honeybees were on the road Friday and defeated Class 5A Joshua, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21. The SHS sub-varsity squads also won, taking a 25-12, 25-13 win in the junior varsity contest and a 25-17, 25-20 victory in the freshman game. The Honeybees were scheduled to play at home on Tuesday against Abilene High (6 p.m.). Their next match will be Friday at home against China Spring (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).