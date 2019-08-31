Charles Wright fired four touchdown passes while completing 21 of 41 attempts for 347 yards while Grayson Davis pounded out 220 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns as Austin High (1-0) rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to beat Connally 51-49 at The Pfield in Pflugerville Friday night.

Wright's two fourth quarter touchdowns, a seven-yard strike to Colby Kalbacher and an 11-yard dart to Davis were the difference in the high-scoring affair.

Demetrius Gardner of Connally rushed 24 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns in the defeat as the Cougars and Maroons managed 100 combined points on opening night.

Austin High linebacker Everett Butler set up the opening score of the Maroon season when the senior nabbed a deflected pass and rumbled 44 yards to the Connally two-yard line. After a one-yard run, Wright threaded a scoring pass to Nick Anderson for the first score of the season at The Pfield.

Trailing 7-0, the Cougars used a 32-yard quarterback keeper by Darius McGrew to set up a scoring run by Demetrius Butler. The Cougars trailed when the extra point failed. Following a defensive stand that earned Connally (0-1) the ball back on downs, Dyson McGrew took an inside toss and raced 36 yards around left end, out running a pair of defenders for the go ahead score. The Cougars added a two-point conversion on a pass from Justin Santos to Jahdae Barron to give the Cougars a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Connally defense twice stopped the Maroons in the red zone in the first half, including an end zone interception by Harrison McKinley, who finished the contest with two interceptions.

After a Gardner 3-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter scoring for Connally, Wright went to the air and completed a pass of 60 yards to Anderson then tossed a six-yard scoring pass to Kalbacher to close the game to a one score difference at 21-14 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter. The Maroons forced a Connally punt then marched 54 yards on four plays with Davis scoring on a six-yard run but the extra point attempt was blocked leaving Connally leading by 21-20.

The teams exchanged running touchdowns as Gardner raced 48 yards for the Cougars but on the extra point, Austin High defensive end Abrion Boudreaux picked up the fumble and ran it the other way for a two-point conversion. Following the ensuing kickoff, Davis raced 59 yards and Wright passed to Josh Garcia for a two-point conversion to give the Maroons the lead at 30-27 with 2:15 left in the third quarter.

Back came Connally as Gardner scored his fourth touchdown of the night and Rafael Gutierrez kicked the extra point as Connally led 34-30. Davis answered with a 59-yard run that set up a Wright to Garcia nine-yard scoring pass as the Maroons retook the lead 37-34 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

Garner raced 65 yards for his fifth touchdown of the game as the third quarter expired. Gutierrez’s conversion gave the host Cougars a 41-37 lead to start the fourth quarter.

After Austin High's two passing touchdowns put the game out of reach, Connally scored a consolation touchdown when Darius McGrew hit Dyson McGrew with a 34-yard touchdown pass.